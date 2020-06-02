Discussion
Finally, I’ve launched Readit, an iOS app to save interesting articles or content, organize them, and share. I’ve been using Readit for the last 2 years and I wanted to share it with the rest of users by adding a new fresh design. New exciting features are in the roadmap, so stay tuned for the upcoming updates! - Save Articles from iPhone, iPad, and Mac. - All the information is synchronized on all your devices. - Create and use your own Tags to organize and manage your articles. - Rename Tags. - Dark Mode. - Filter articles by Tag. - Import articles from Pocket. - Add your Twitter account to share what you read, listen, or watch. - Use Shortcuts to save a bunch of Articles or search Articles by Tag or date. - Intuitive UX with cool animations :) Here you can find the PressKit and some features with videos. I hope you like it! Feedback is appreciated, Thank you! https://www.albertomoral.com/readit
Really nice alternative to Pocket. Feels more native and with shortcuts support!
