Reading Stats For Nerds
Stats, analytics & tips to get better at reading
Aditya MohantyCo-founder, WordKrowd
Love using RS4N. Thanks for building this @beherebaba1, just what I needed! Looking forward to finally read more than I save on Pocket :)
@beherebaba1 @aditya_mohanty Thanks for all the love and support Aditya!
🎉🎉🎉 Hello I'm extremely happy to share with you a tool that I've been working on for over a year. I think reading is one of those keystone habits which can truly change someone's life in all dimensions. Yet it's surprising how limited the functionality that's being offered by the tools we use today is. I really wanted to see some stats on how much I'm reading in order to keep me motivated and read more overall. Unfortunately, none of the tools out there shows this out of the box. I think there are many folks who, like me, are curious to know their reading performance. So I built Reading Stats for Nerds. It's not perfect, but it's a start in the right direction. Many important functionalities and features need to be built — charts, multiple sources etc. Having said that, it works and you can easily get started. RS4N will change your reading in meaningful ways as you keep using it (and as we keep rolling out new features side by side). I thought launching on Product Hunt would make sense as I need feedback from a larger community to know if there's enough excitement for a product like this. I aim to continue working on the "reading more, reading better" problem statement. I've been discussing use-cases and problem statements with a lot of the early user base. The ultimate goal, of course, is to build something that solves a real problem and is financially viable. Would really love to get comments, suggestions and feedback from the PH Community. This has been an incredible learning experience. I hope y'all find this useful.
Wow, love this. I am going to route all my articles through Pocket only because I want these Stats. What a nerd thing to do :)
Can definitely see myself using Pocket more often now that we have this!😂 Good stuff! 👌
@vedantkaria21 Haha! That's exactly the goal. Please take it for a spin and let me know if you found it to be interesting