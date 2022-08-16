Products
Reading Buddy
Reading Buddy
Simulates meta guiding and RSVP to help you read faster
Reading Buddy simulates many scientific methodologies of speed reading such as Meta Guiding, and Rapid Serial Visual Presentation (RSVP) to help you read faster with high comprehension
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Books
by
Reading Buddy
About this launch
Reading Buddy
Speed Reading meets Intensive Reading
Reading Buddy by
Reading Buddy
was hunted by
Khoa Nguyen
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Books
. Made by
Nam Tran
and
Khoa Nguyen
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Reading Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Reading Buddy's first launch.
