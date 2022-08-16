Products
Ranked #11 for today

Reading Buddy

Simulates meta guiding and RSVP to help you read faster

Free Options
Reading Buddy simulates many scientific methodologies of speed reading such as Meta Guiding, and Rapid Serial Visual Presentation (RSVP) to help you read faster with high comprehension
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Books by
Reading Buddy
Homescreen
About this launch
Reading Buddy
Speed Reading meets Intensive Reading
0
reviews
11
followers
Reading Buddy by
Reading Buddy
was hunted by
Khoa Nguyen
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Books. Made by
Nam Tran
and
Khoa Nguyen
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Reading Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Reading Buddy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#72