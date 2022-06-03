Products
Readaboo
Readaboo reads the words out letter by letter.
Readaboo started out as a birthday gift for my two-year-old niece. She was super into colourful magnetic letters and I wanted to capture that same feel and fun in Readaboo. Readaboo reads the words out letter by letter to reinforce learning.
Launched in
Home
,
Kids
,
Education
by
Readaboo
About this launch
Readaboo by
Readaboo
was hunted by
Timi Koponen
in
Home
,
Kids
,
Education
. Made by
Timi Koponen
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Readaboo
is not rated yet. This is Readaboo's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#49
