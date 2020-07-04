Read with Kaffae

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Craig Deakin
Hunter
Discovered this product whilst browsing the Firefox extension library. Pretty handy tool to remember more whilst reading articles. Daily report is interesting, hopefully the makers work on this feature and improve it over time.
@craigdeakin Thanks Craig for the hunt! It's still in active development. I'd love your feature feedback:)
This idea seemed to be quite appealing so I got it for my Firefox Browser and I am unable to understand how it works, but I'm sure when I start reading some articles, I will learn more about it. This is definitely a great Add On for my browser.
Hey @harsh_gelda, sorry it's been confusing. Onboarding seems to need more work. If you go to an article like Wikipedia, the icon will popup in the right side. That's all there is to the basic. Then, the next day it will show a daily report popup as the first thing in your browser:)
Hi! Maker here! Kaffae came out of feeling burned out from too much information. My thinking is that instead of cutting it out, we can have mental well-beings and boost our long term memory with a bit of reflection. Features: - Daily report with read time. - Auto taggings. - Book recommendations based on your articles. - Memory connection (find similar articles you've read in the past to the one you're reading now). - Update friends with your read activity. It's been tested with a handful of users for over a year now. I personally like the memory function, though it gets only triggered after some time (enough articles have been read). I can trace how coronavirus news has shifted since February, for example. Love all your feedback! Cheers! Kaffae is available on Chrome extension too: https://chrome.google.com/websto...
I've used it for a while, it's great to see what my friends(if I followed them) are reading.
@solarfeeds_marketplace ya! Sharing (reading) is caring:)
