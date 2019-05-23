Read My World by Microsoft

Read My World is a Garage project by Microsoft interns for low literacy and English Language Learning adults. English learners can identify objects around them by taking photos of items and allowing Computer Vision APIs to detect and identify the object
Around the web
Microsoft's new language learning app uses your phone's camera and computer vision to teach vocabularyEight Microsoft interns have developed a new language learning tool that uses the smartphone camera to help adults improve their English literacy by learning the words for the things around them. The app, Read My World, lets you take a picture with your phone to learn from a library of over 1,500 w...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.