Home
→
Product
→
Read Me Aloud
Ranked #20 for today
Read Me Aloud
iPad tales for kids who are learning to read
Read Me Aloud guides young readers, validating their efforts and reinforcing their confidence. The text is segmented into short sentences; the current sentence is highlighted. While the child reads, words are colored, one by one.
Launched in
Kids
,
Illustration
,
School
by
Read Me Aloud
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Read Me Aloud
iPad tales for kids who are learning to read
Read Me Aloud by
Read Me Aloud
was hunted by
Davide Benini
in
Kids
,
Illustration
,
School
. Made by
Davide Benini
. Featured on January 30th, 2023.
Read Me Aloud
is not rated yet. This is Read Me Aloud's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#21
