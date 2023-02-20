Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Read Easy.ai
Ranked #16 for today
Read Easy.ai
Make text more understandable and easier to read
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Make the text of your website or app easy to read for people with low literacy skills. - We make text more understandable - We can filter facts from text - Multiple language support
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Read Easy.ai
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
Read Easy.ai
Make text more understandable and easier to read
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Read Easy.ai by
Read Easy.ai
was hunted by
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Robert Keus
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Read Easy.ai
is not rated yet. This is Read Easy.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#51
Report