Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Reactize Bot
Reactize Bot
The bot that can add reactions to your channel posts.
Telegram
Productivity
Bots
You can simply add some reaction buttons to your telegram channels. Your channel's followers can react to your posts.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
Kaan Kilic
Maker
Software Engineer
We are working on post scheduling and comment feature still on progress. Keep touch!
Upvote
Share
23h ago
Send