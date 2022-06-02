Products
ReactiveMaps 3.0
ReactiveMaps 3.0
open-source library to build geo search UIs with React
Reactive Maps enables React developers to build geo search experiences that utilize full-text search, facets, and geo searches where map is a key interface element to navigate the search results.
was hunted by
Siddharth Kothari
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Siddharth Kothari
,
kuldep saxena
and
Mohd Ashraf
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
ReactiveMaps 3.0
is not rated yet. This is ReactiveMaps 3.0's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#44
