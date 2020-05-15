Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Reacting Live
Reacting Live
Boost audience interaction with reactions to presentations
Mac
Productivity
+ 1
Make your presentation more fascinating and outstanding.
Reacting Live always floats over your presentation slide (keynotes, power point, game streaming, discord, zoom screen sharing...) allows participant to comment and give reaction right into the screen.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send