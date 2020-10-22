Log In
  → Reactime

Reactime

Chrome extension that helps debug React applications

Reactime is a debugging tool for React developers. It records application state changes as 'snapshots' and allows the user to jump to any previously recorded state.
Time-Traveling State with Reactime 6.0🎉 Nominated for 2020 React Open Source Awards 🎉 State management is a crucial part in developing efficient and performant React applications. Developers know that managing state can become unmanageable as an application scales. Reactime aims to improve the state debugging workflow by equipping developers with a robust suite of visualizations of their application's state.
