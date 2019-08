The First Dedicated IDE for React Web Applications is Finally Here - ReacTide 3.0 Beta In addition to the teams behind Netflix, eBay, Airbnb, Dropbox, Instagram, and Facebook, there are currently over 1.3 million websites and applications built on React, making it one of the most powerful and ubiquitous frameworks of all time. React has quickly become the first-approach solution for developers to build web apps, mobile apps, desktop, and even VR.