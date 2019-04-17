The goal of the project is to make Windows 95 UI alive again! Refresh the old components, and add some new ones needed for modern mobile/web apps.
We are not trying to RECREATE Windows95 components. We are going to make them usable in the modern Web. Thus, any help from UI / UX designers would be EXTREMELY appreciated. We need to come up with new typography, layouts, color schemes and components present in any modern library (like Snackbars, Steppers, Badges, Floating Action Buttons etc) that would nicely blend with Windows95 style. LET'S DO THIS.
