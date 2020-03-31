React ultimate resume

Discussion
Damien Cavaillès
Maker
Hello PH ! We are the team behind welovedevs.com We believe a developers should be able to find by themselves a company they will loves to work at. That's why we released our developers profile so you can make yourself a full-featured and custom online resume in a minute. There is many developer's looking for a job right now and we want this to be a great support for them. Your feedback is helping us and many jobseeker !
Hunter
Building a nice good looking resume is not an easy task... oooh noo When you get started you usually have great ideas on how to do it, how it should look, but let’s me be real... those nice things will stay forever in the “todo list”, am I right? With this great project by the welovedevs team you can have a beautiful, easy to maintain, quick to deploy resume! And it’s totally open source! Love it 👏
Looks awesome ! Good job guys !
Maker
Thank you all for your feedbacks ! I am one of the contributor of the project. Feel free to send us your remarks or issue on github to make it better 😀
