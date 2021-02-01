discussion
Saša Šijak
Maker
I'm releasing the early access of React UI Boutique today after 2 months of working on the project. React UI Boutique is a set of beautiful UI components built with Chakra UI and Framer Motion. You can use them to jump-start your projects or get inspiration. I want to help you save time you spend on page design and help you have beautiful landing pages which are easily customisable since it is all React/ChakraUI based. I am releasing the project with: - 150 UI blocks - Source code/component view - Exporting to NextJS or Gatsby starter - Page preview and simple drag and drop page builder I will focus on getting 300+ marketing components first and after that, I will start adding dashboard components and full-page layouts. There are a bunch of other things coming!
