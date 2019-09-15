Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → React Rainbow Components

React Rainbow Components

Build your web application in a snap.

#2 Product of the DayToday
React Rainbow is a collection of components that will reliably help you build your web application in a snap.
- 60+ components built on top of React
- Proper documentation based on Interactive Examples
- Open-source project
and more...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews3.3/5
Tahimi Leon
Tahimi Leon
Maker
Hi Product Hunters, I'm Tahimi Leon, one of the creators of React Rainbow. We're very excited to share a little project our team's been working on. - More than 60 components built on top of React. - Proper documentation based on Interactive Examples. - Our components are test infected. - We designed each component with i19n in mind. - Accessibility is part of our definition of done. - Our npm package provides webdriver.io page object. We are excited that you are interested in contributing to this open-source project! We are around all day answering questions about React Rainbow, we'd love to hear what you think!. Give it a hack and let us know what you think.
UpvoteShare