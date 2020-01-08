React Milkshake Firebase
Jake Prins
Maker
Hi ProductHunters!👋 Many people where missing authentication in a React boilerplate, so I'm excited to launch React Milkshake Firebase! 🔥 This boilerplate includes a custom CLI to generate boilerplate code and implements features like code-splitting, redux-persists, and some cool components to kickstart your next project. This Firebase edition has Firebase all set up for you. Just fill in your credentials and without any effort, you can let your users register and log in to your application. The routes, forms, and also the reset password flow are all ready to use. Firebase is built on Google infrastructure and scales automatically, for even the largest apps. I'm using this boilerplate myself for creating new projects and it is saving me quite some time, hopefully it will help more developers launch there projects faster!📈 Oh, and you can use promocode vanilla-milkshake to get 20% off!
Hey! Your product looks cool! I just tried to view the preview version of the one without Firebase Auth. It gives me an React Minification error. Just to let you know.
Cool stuff!
If I am buying I will atleast want to see a preview UI. And how different is this from https://divjoy.com ?