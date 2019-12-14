React Milkshake
React boilerplate to kickstart your next projects.
Jake Prins
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! 🖖 Every time when I started a new side project and was using ReactJS I spend quite some hours setting up boilerplate code. Especially when using Redux for state management. I came up with a little CLI to generate some of this boilerplate for me and noticed how much time it saved me. Eventually, I ended up building a starter kit that could be used for every new project When I was listening to an episode of the REWORK podcast about selling your "By-products" I thought that if my starter kit helps me saving time, it must be helpful for some other people as well. So here it is: React Milkshake. The simple starter kit for building high-performance React apps!
