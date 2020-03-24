  1. Home
  2.  → React Material UI Admin Nod...

React Material UI Admin Node.js

React Material UI Admin with Node.js Backend

We built this React.js admin template with Material-UI framework. What is more, we integrated it with Node.js and Postgres database. We made a complete front-end + backend solution for any SAAS, E-commerce, CMS, or any other web app.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Sm0ke
Sm0ke
Looks good! Nice work ..
Upvote (1)Share
Nastassia Ovchinnikova
Nastassia Ovchinnikova
Maker
@achirilov Thank you for your feedback!
UpvoteShare
Nastassia Ovchinnikova
Nastassia Ovchinnikova
Maker
We made React Material UI Node.js admin as a complete front-end + backend solution. ✅ Ready-to-use login methods, ✅ and authentication, ✅ ready to be deployed on any hosting. We chose Node.js because it is highly extensible as well as have a good performance. Node has huge support from the web dev community that is why we decided to make React Material UI Node.js admin. It has no jQuery and Bootstrap dependencies which is a big plus. Also, we made a modular architecture that helps to create scalable and flexible applications. Useful links: Product details: https://flatlogic.com/templates/... Demo: https://flatlogic.com/templates/... Appreciate your reviews and comments! Thank you!
UpvoteShare