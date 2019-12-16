Discussion
Ovidiu Cherecheș
Maker
After 5 years of iteration and experiments, React Cosmos is ready for prime time. This release contains the best ideas from previous versions, wrapped in an elegant interface that gets out of the way and lets you focus on your creation. Creating and browsing component fixtures is easier than ever. The tree view, the global search, the props and state panels, the responsive preview mode, and all the other features have been meticulously designed to make you more productive. React Cosmos also makes it easier for you to automate component testing. In the GitHub README you’ll find server-side APIs and examples for building custom solutions to your bold ideas on top of React Cosmos. I’ve really put my heart and soul into this project, so your feedback means a lot to me. ❤️ Let me know what you think of React Cosmos 5, and what would make your life easier as a UI developer.
