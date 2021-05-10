Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
React Bootstrap 5
React Bootstrap 5
700+ UI components & templates for Bootstrap 5 & React 17
🏷 Free
Web App
Design Tools
Software Engineering
+ 2
React UI Kit speeds up development with a huge collection of beautiful & robust elements.
-
Open source & MIT License
- Bootstrap 5
- Material Design 2.0 -
updated guidelines!
- Super simple installation
-
PRO version discount for PH community
🎁 80% OFF, lifetime usage
GET PROMO CODE
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
2h ago