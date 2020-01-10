react-announcement

  1. Home
Push out beautiful website announcements in React 📣

This simple and modern component makes it easier for you to engage with your visitors in a non-intrusive way. The component is fully responsive and will render perfectly on desktop, tablets and mobile.
Kristoffer Andreasen
Maker
Hey everyone! Recently I was using a great product to engage with visitors on my websites. Unfortunately, the company announced they are shutting down in a couple of weeks. I decided to create an open source React component that practically does the same thing. Now I would like to give it to all you guys :) Feel free to contribute to the project or give me feedback.
Jess Robins
This looks awesome! I have been looking for something like this. I will for sure check it out!
