Reaching The Inbox
A free step by step guide to maximize email deliverability
#5 Product of the DayToday
De-cluttering the noise around email deliverability. The last guide you will ever need to take your deliverability and other key email marketing metrics, off the roof
Yash BhardwajMaker@yash · Growth Hacker at Bounceless.io
Hey PH Family. First of all, a huge thank you for all of for showing immense love to Unmailto we received more than 1100+ upvotes despite not being in the top 7. This week we're back with another valuable resource called #ReachingTheInbox : The Ultimate Playbook Of Deliverability. It's a free step by step guide that will teach you the best practices and methods to reach the inbox, because a message only matters if it’s delivered. We love building these free resources for our community and have many more awesome resources lined up in the pipeline all focused around email marketing, deliverability, fixing hard-bounces and so on. So stay tuned & hope your emails #ReachTheInbox P.S : Huge shoutout to Absurd Design illustrations for making our landing pages look absurdly awesome! Cheers, Yash
Jason Rashidnia@jason_rashidnia1
@yash great idea for people who are just starting out
