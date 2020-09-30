discussion
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 First off, a special thank you to @fisch0920 for hunting Reacher! 🙏 I have been working on Reacher since the lockdown in spring, so today I'm super thrilled to launch. 🎉 Reacher allows you to check if an email address is deliverable or not, it's useful for: 🙅♀️ preventing spam sign-ups on your website, 🧹 and cleaning up mailing lists from junk emails. This has been a long journey. It started as I was looking for an open-source alternative to Hunter, NeverBounce and Clearout, but couldn't find anything reliable, so I wrote one myself. When I uploaded it on Github, it received some positive traction. I then met @fisch0920, who presented Saasify.sh to me. One week later, Reacher was live! Some more details about Reacher: 🎯 Accurate - it actually connects to the mail server to check deliverability 🦀 Written in Rust 🕶️ Privacy-focused 🧅 Uses Tor to avoid getting blacklisted 🛠 Scales well 📊 Checks MX, SMTP, catch-all, DEA... and more 📝 100% Open-Source 😺 Free for personal use I will be here all day to answer your questions! 💪 - Amaury
