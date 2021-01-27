discussion
john leonardo
Makeridk
Hi Product Hunt 👋 Ever since our first version of Reach that we launched here, we've been through multiple iterations (four to be exact), talked to hundreds of creators, and multiple brands. After doing so, we came to the realization that performance-based advertising is the wave. This was a huge step up from our first launch, which we tried to position as the "Airbnb of influencer marketing". This time around, we want there to be less decisions. In an ideal world, we believe there shouldn't have to be negotiating, and deep conversation about brand deals. There should only be curation and participation. Brands set the metrics, we do the matchmaking, creators get the deals. As time goes on, this matchmaking system will evolve from a heuristic/business-logic algorithm, to an ML-driven, real-time suggestions feed. If you have any questions about the business side of things, ask @chrishorton - he's good at that stuff. oh yeah, and here's 10 invite codes for influencers: c896ca 9d7bbd 97f2e8 8fee22 dd626c f51f8e b889f4 8eec6a ecd1d0 b8e7d6 tech used: - React Native - Expo - Node.js - Typescript - Google Cloud
