Reviews
Discussion
Maker
john leonardo
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 @chrishorton and I made Reach because we were tired of seeing "Business Inquiries" emails in influencer bios. I've always been obsessed with Airbnb and how open and streamlined their process of booking a homestay is. I've always thought that influencer marketing should be like this. If I want to advertise on Snapchat or Apple Search Ads right now, it's dead simple. You sign up, put in a credit card, choose your target audience, set spending, and your campaign is up and running. This is how influencer marketing should be, and ultimately this is what we want Reach to become. Right now, it is iOS only, but I promise that Web and Android platforms are coming soon. (It's just me and Chris right now and we're also students). We just shot the link around to a few influencers and already have a reach over 4 million followers. By the end of the month, we will have a total influencer network of over 100 million followers. If you have any questions about the actual business and not implementation questions, ask @chrishorton - he's good at that stuff.
Upvote (1)Share
Idea is not very unique though, product features and style is powerful. Good luck!
UpvoteShare