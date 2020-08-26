  1. Home
Re:treat

Mental-health web application designed for young adults

Re:treat delivers personalized, short and simple wellness exercises to users based on their descriptions of current emotions. With Re:treat, we aim to alleviate users’ daily emotional distress and improve their mental wellbeing.
Check out Re:treat and explore our first several exercises from this link [https://re-treat.github.io/app.h...] and feel free to leave any comments/feedbacks/thoughts down below! Much appreciated:) P.S. *We are currently working on 1) developing more exercises tailored for different needs (e.g. more styles of exercise and multimedia engagement) and 2) building an anonymous sharing platform for users to share their experiences doing our exercises. If you are interested in following our growth, feel free to reach out to our team email* [retreat2020.official@gmail.com][mailto:retreat2020.official@gmail.com] *for more details! Open for any feedbacks and thank y'all for the support!*
