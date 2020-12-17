RDvault R&D Tax Credits Claim Estimator

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shoayb Patel
MakerFounder of RDvault, Engineer, Accountant
Hi PH! Thanks for hunting us, @MartinSFP! At RDvault we focus on helping innovative companies effortlessly retain almost all of their R&D tax credits. We’ve already helped UK businesses claim millions of pounds in R&D tax credits via our automated claims system. Now we’ve built an R&D Claim Estimator, which lets you see just how much you could claim, for free. Just connect up to Xero (or you can manually enter the data if you don’t use Xero) and we’ll automatically generate an R&D tax credits estimate for you in less than five minutes. We automatically disconnect from Xero after we have the snapshot of data needed for the report too. If you have been fortunate enough to take advantage of the CBILS or Bounce Back Loans, and spent the monies on R&D, you can calculate how much your claim could be worth. R&D activities funded using such loans can claim back up to 11% in R&D Tax Credits and our tool works this all out for you. We can also help you file the R&D claim using the RDvault app too! This is the only tool of its kind on the market and it's for free. UK startups: give it a go and let me know how you get on. And feel free to ask any questions below.
Share