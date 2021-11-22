Products
Home
→
rcmd
rcmd
Reimagined Command-Tab to switch apps effortlessly
🏷 Payment Required
iPhone
+ 3
rcmd makes app switching instantaneous!
When you have a lot of apps open, finding and switching to them might feel too slow using Command-Tab or the Dock.
Hold down the right side |⌘ command| and press the first letter of the app name to focus it.
Featured
1h ago