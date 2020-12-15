discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dylan Lualdi
MakeriOS App developer
Hey there 👋 RCBot started as a personal tool to stop refreshing my overview webpage every 10 minutes. RevenueCat is great, together with SwiftUI they made the all developing process much faster, removing the struggle of implementing iAP's manually, what was missing for me tho was an easy way to keep an eye on my app stats. So I made RCBot, it's just a lot easier and nicer to have iOS14 widgets in my home screen with all the data I want to see. I hope this tool will be useful to many other app developers and RevenueCat users. Thanks 🙏
Share