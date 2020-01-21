Discussion
aurelijus
Maker
Hey there fellow Makers! I’ve been a member of the PH community for at least three or four years now and this is my first product to be launched here, and I must admit that this is for sure on par in the stress chart with meeting my parents-in-law or jumping from a parachute! I k i d y o u n o t! A bit about myself: I’m 38 years old, but I started coding and creating virtual stuff only 6 years ago. Before that I have been pursuing a career in International relations and Business. And I was doing quite well actually: good income, lots of travelling and meeting new people, lecturing and so on. Well you get the drift. But although this sounds good on paper, I was not feeling fulfilled. Looking back I think that the biggest hurdle was the lack of creativity one can apply in a position like this. And there was something in me, some itch if you may, that has always attracted me to the idea of creating virtual products and pushed me towards deeper exploration of the IT and Startup world. That is actually when I started my journey that led me to this very day... So, just to make the story short: after the realisation that I want to learn to create products by myself I’ve quit my job and started learning. After a year or so I was already able to travel while working (I was working as a freelance Wordpress dev during that time). After four years of creating various products for various startups and companies with various technologies, I’ve decided to create something of my own. And this is when Razzby was born. Now, why create another product for event organisers? First of all, why not? And secondly, we see the real gap in the event management software business that we’re determined to fill. Also, during my earlier life I have organised more than 30 various local as well as International conferences and so I have truly experienced the need for such a toolset myself. Some of our competitive advantages: Razzby is much more accessible than our competitors because we’re offering a full self-service solution with transparent and fair pricing. Some competitors are up to 40 times more expensive, plus try to upsell constantly. Software is built with the most recent technologies, and all operations are cloud-based and blazing fast. We’re genuinely user-centric; we build the whole product around our users. Invoices/bank transfers are free (for PRO accounts). Unlike some of our competitors, we charge only for the card payment services. We’re fully embracing a full-fledged integration with Stripe (security, fraud protection, and other advanced financial toolsets). Privacy and security are our main priority. We don’t sell nor use the data collected by our users, even for analytics purposes. All data is encrypted and cannot even be accessed by us. Constantly improving with regular updates and feature add-ons. Easy and quick onboarding. Advanced event website builder with 15 (and counting) event tailored widgets. Wix for events if you will. So here it goes. Hope you like and use it! If you don’t organise events, then please share with someone who does! Lots of love!
