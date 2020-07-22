Home
Razor EcoSmart SUP
Razor EcoSmart SUP
Affordable electric scooters for adults
Transportation
EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter is the stand-up version of Razor’s bestselling adult electric scooter, the EcoSmart Metro. The wide bamboo deck for plenty of foot room makes the ride on the EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter both comfortable and stylish.
an hour ago
Razor unveils a new lineup of affordable electric scooters for adults
Razor, the company that helped kick off the scooter craze nearly two decades ago, has just unveiled a new lineup of affordable electric scooters for adults. The California-based company is introducing three new models: the EcoSmart SUP, E300 HD, and the C25.
