Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Razor EcoSmart SUP

Razor EcoSmart SUP

Affordable electric scooters for adults

get it
EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter is the stand-up version of Razor’s bestselling adult electric scooter, the EcoSmart Metro. The wide bamboo deck for plenty of foot room makes the ride on the EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter both comfortable and stylish.
Razor unveils a new lineup of affordable electric scooters for adultsRazor, the company that helped kick off the scooter craze nearly two decades ago, has just unveiled a new lineup of affordable electric scooters for adults. The California-based company is introducing three new models: the EcoSmart SUP, E300 HD, and the C25.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment