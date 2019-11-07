Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Razer Hammerhead
Razer Hammerhead
True wireless gaming earbuds from Razer
Music
Hardware
+ 2
Listen without limitation and take your audio immersion to new heights with the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds—packed with performance for seamless, high-quality sound you can enjoy anywhere.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
10 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
A $100 alternative to the AirPods by Razer 👀 Which wireless earbud do you have / are getting?
AirPods
Galaxy Buds
Echo Buds
Razer Hammerhead
Other
Upvote
Share
8 minutes ago
Send