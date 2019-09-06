Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Razer Blade Stealth 13
Razer Blade Stealth 13
World's first gaming ultrabook
Hardware
Tech
+ 1
The new Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop is now available with a more powerful NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 4GB graphics and the new Whisky Lake Intel® Core™ i7 processor for up to 4X performance increase in gaming and content creation.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
2 hours ago
Razer's Blade Stealth ultrabook finally gets a real GPU
Razer can now rightfully pitch its retooled Blade Stealth 13 as an actual gaming laptop, because the wimpy GeForce MX150 GPU found in the previous version has been swapped out for a GTX 1650 based on Nvidia's latest Turing GPU architecture.Yes, the GTX 1650 lacks ray tracing hardware and is the slowest version of Turing.
Razer's new Blade Stealth has strong gaming performance in a thin frame
Razer has refreshed its Blade Stealth laptops for 2019. There are three new configurations, and each of them ships with an Intel Core i7-1065G7, one of Intel's Ice Lake 10th Gen processors that features Iris Plus graphics.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send