Rida Fakih
Maker19. Entrepreneur, self-taught dev.
I love Ray.so, and I prefer it over alternatives just because of the FANTASTIC aesthetic. The only thing I needed that it didn't have was the ability to use it right out of my code editor, so I built it! I got bored, wanted to brush up on some JSDoc creation, so I uselessly implemented it on some of the code on the extension, figured the extension itself would be useful, and here we are! I'll definitely be used Ray.so significantly more because it's now so easily implemented in my workflow! You can download the extension on the Visual Studio Code Extension marketplace just by searching "RayThis," and enjoy instant code snippet updates. It's super easy to use! In the meantime, check out the original creators of Ray.so at raycast.com. They've got some crazy stuff going on there! 😊 1. Select text. 2. Click Ctrl + Shift + P to open the command palette. 3. Type "RayThis" and click Enter. 4. RayThis will quickly open the generated snippet in your browser. 5. Profit. Hopefully someone else finds this useful, and if not it's a neat little gimmick I threw together! Hope you guys enjoy!
Wooow, this is dope! Thanks for integrating Ray.so with VS Code to make beautiful images of your code even quicker. Absolutely love it!