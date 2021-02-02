  1. Home
Ray

Dump Debugging Evolved

Ray is a beautiful desktop app to fix problems faster in PHP and JavaScript projects.
Povilas KoropWeb-dev, maker of QuickAdminPanel.com
I've started using Ray instead of Laravel Debugbar, it feels more convenient and "native" and shows exactly what I ask Ray to. Also helps that there will be no dd() in production run anymore :)
Freek Van der Herten
Hunter
Developer
@povilas_korop Thanks for the kind words!
Simon Blok
Making things. Creator of MockMagic.com
Great! As always, money spend or just using free resources, on Spatie.be 'things' is worth it.
