Home
→
Product
→
rax
rax
Canada's peer-to-peer wardrobe rental app
rax is Canada’s peer-to-peer wardrobe rental app. Driven by our community, lenders, list items they are willing to lend out and make money on from borrowers who rent out items for a fraction of the cost of retail value.
Launched in
Fashion
by
rax
About this launch
rax
Canada's peer-to-peer wardrobe rental app
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
rax by
rax
was hunted by
Marley Alles
in
Fashion
. Made by
Marley Alles
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
rax
is not rated yet. This is rax's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#186
