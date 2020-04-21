Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Jakub Gorajek
Maker
Hi hunters & makers! 👋 We’re really proud to introduce RawFilm to a broader audience! Our goal is to provide premium, exceptional stock footage at a super affordable price. Here’s what you’re getting with our annual subscription: ✅Unlimited downloads & licenses ✅4K-8K high-quality clips ✅Themed footage collections for telling comprehensive stories ✅Access to RAW/LOG files for professional grading & VFX ✅A license that covers everything (social media, YouTube, Netflix, TV, Cinema) ✅New content uploaded weekly Take a look at a commercial created entirely with footage from RawFilm - Here’s a special Product Hunt discount code for 15% OFF for the annual subscription - https://raw.film/pricing?code=PH15
Upvote (2)Share
Their production quality is SUPREME!
Upvote (2)Share