Natural men's hair products in biodegradable containers

We say no to plastic! That's why we are using biodegradable and recyclable containers for all our men's beard & hair styling products. All the good stuff inside is made from natural ingredients, in fact, so natural you could spread it on your toasts .
Hi hunters, Here are my motivations behind this product line. I was looking at how many plastic containers there was laying around in my bathroom. A lot! So I decided to use my engineering background to do something to reduce post-consumer waste. The biodegradable container idea was born! Meanwhile, I'm at the age when hair loss becomes a concern. Consequently, I prefer not using chemicals on my head anymore. Most hair products contain parabens, alcohol and petroleum. I combined those 2 problems and 51 iterations later, raw. men's products was born. Enjoy ! Louis
