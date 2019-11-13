Discussion
Hi hunters, Here are my motivations behind this product line. I was looking at how many plastic containers there was laying around in my bathroom. A lot! So I decided to use my engineering background to do something to reduce post-consumer waste. The biodegradable container idea was born! Meanwhile, I'm at the age when hair loss becomes a concern. Consequently, I prefer not using chemicals on my head anymore. Most hair products contain parabens, alcohol and petroleum. I combined those 2 problems and 51 iterations later, raw. men's products was born. Enjoy ! Louis
