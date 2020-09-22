Raven Figma Plugin

discussion
Harish Shivaraman
Senior Product Designer @ Freshworks
Hello Product Hunt 😊 I’m happy to introduce our new Figma plugin, Raven, which enables designers to take notes and track their designs easier. Here’s what Raven does to make your work simpler: ✅ Helps you take screen-specific notes during a critique session or a meeting so that you remember everything. ✅ Jot down points that you need to communicate later in time to your developers/stakeholders about a particular design/screen. ✅ Document all your design decisions on what you’ve done, why you’ve done it. Also, you don’t need to sift through your memory while writing down your portfolio or for your performance reviews. ✅ Organize your screens by status as -“In Progress”, “In Review” or “Completed”, so that you can filter by progress and jump to the screens in a jiffy. ✅ Enable sync with productivity tools like Trello so that your team gets an updated status and visibility into your work. We’re absolutely joyous to create this plug-in after surveying a few designers about the difficulties faced while working. To enable your work further, we would love to learn what you would like to see in our future releases. Let us know in the comments below or in the feedback section of our app.
I like it very much. Great, if you bring in asana (we use it across teams, extensively) integration.
@mohamedminhaz Thank you. Couple of integrations are in pipeline.
Amazing, I like this so much, Really helpful for easy notes. Thanks to create this magic
@naveen_nagar thank you :)