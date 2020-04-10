welcome to the rave cave: a collection of live sets to get us through quarantine.
the list will be continuously updated. feel free to send me any additions.
Pavan Sethi
Maker
Hey all! I just wanted to make a simple site to show how quick & easy it is to publish a site just using Notion. Info on publishing from Notion: https://www.notion.so/Public-pag... How to setup a custom domain: https://medium.com/@TarasPyoneer... The custom domain part is still very hacky - if anyone is working on something to help with this, please let me know. I came across a couple of options that were either shut down or not being worked on anymore. P.S. If there are any musicians at home, feel free to send me over any streams you've done. I'd love to add a section for indie artists.
