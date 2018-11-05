RaterFox Games

A social platform to discover movies, TV shows and now: games. Connect with others, get real recommendations and save them in your own lists.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Jake PrinsMaker@jake_prins · Maker of RaterFox
Hi ProductHunters! Being a gamer myself, I'm very excited to announce that we've added something new to the platform: games! 🎉 After walking around with the idea for a while and with multiple requests from users it was time to just do it. We started out by adding a little over 11.000 games to the database, with more to come soon. You can now search and discover new games, recommend them to friends and manage them in your lists. Let other people know what you think by adding comments, ratings or reviews. (Pro tip: You can now also easily pick gifs to add to your comment🤘) Got feedback? Please let me know!
Upvote (2)Share·