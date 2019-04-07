RaterFox for Mobile

The RaterFox app is the easiest way to discover and recommend movies, series and games.
Jake PrinsMaker@jake_prins · Maker of RaterFox
Hi ProductHunters! 👋 After making the website RaterFox and it's chrome extension I'm super exited to now finally launch the mobile apps for iOS and android! 🎉 If you like movies, series or games then I hope you will join our new and upcoming community. Connect with people and send/receive recommendations, create lists, share thoughts, rate products and many more. If you got the time to comment here and let me know what you think or how the app could be improved then please do, I would really appreciate it! 🙂 For the devs, the technology I used: Ruby on Rails API + React Native + Expo + Redux + TMDb API (for movie and tv data) + IGDB API (for game data)
