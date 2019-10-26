Log InSign up
RaterFox 3

Discover books, podcasts, movies, games & more.

#2 Product of the DayToday
The social platform of entertainment. Discover, save and share your favourite products.
Jake Prins
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! 🖖 It took some time, but I'm happy to finally announce: RaterFox 3 🎉 You can now discover, save, rate, review or recommend:
  • Movies
  • TV Shows
  • Games
  • Books
  • Podcasts
And with the podcast player you can also listen to episodes while browsing. Have fun discovering new products and please let me know if you got ideas on how to improve. 🙂
Simone Masiero
@jake_prins it looks amazing! well done! Just one question, can you import your scores from other source, like Imdb? I have hundreds of scores and I am not really motivated to manually rescore every single thing.
Jake Prins
Maker
@duiker101 Thank you! Great to hear you like it. Right now I have not built that feature yet, but I understand your problem and I will look into it asap. Would be a cool feature! I will let you know if I got any updates on this.
