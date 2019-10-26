RaterFox 3
Jake Prins
Hi ProductHunters! 🖖 It took some time, but I'm happy to finally announce: RaterFox 3 🎉 You can now discover, save, rate, review or recommend:
- Movies
- TV Shows
- Games
- Books
- Podcasts
@jake_prins it looks amazing! well done! Just one question, can you import your scores from other source, like Imdb? I have hundreds of scores and I am not really motivated to manually rescore every single thing.
@duiker101 Thank you! Great to hear you like it. Right now I have not built that feature yet, but I understand your problem and I will look into it asap. Would be a cool feature! I will let you know if I got any updates on this.
