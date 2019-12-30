Rate This Podcast

Discussion
👋 Hey everyone, A lot of shows ask you to 'please leave us a review in iTunes' but it's not a very useful call to action because most listeners don't know how. This tool lets you create a memorable link to read out to your listeners at the end of every episode. It lists the right apps for their device, explains how to subscribe and leave a review, then sends them there with a deep link. Ratings and reviews are important for improving the credibility of your podcast and they act as social proof for attracting new listeners. The links also prompt your listeners to subscribe to your podcast in Apple Podcasts. This is important for boosting your rankings in the charts.
