Discussion
Morgan J. Lopes
Maker
Pro
Meetings are expensive and devour team members' time and attention. Rate a Meeting helps organizations think more objectively about how their organization runs meetings. As teams and individuals discover opportunities to improve, they're able to increase their impact and effectiveness. Was the meeting: • Started on Time • Ended on Time • Scheduled in Advance • Contain Clear & Communicated Agenda • Necessary • Involve meaningful contributions from attendees • Focused Did the video conferencing tool function properly? Our vision is to inspire actionable insights and help teams weather the challenges ahead... one meeting at a time.
Maker
Pro
Our team at New Story has been focused on company culture since it's founding. Today, so much of our company culture is playing out via Slack and meetups. We're trying to improve through learning during this season and hope other organizations join us in emerging even healthier afterward.
