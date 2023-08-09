Products
Home
→
Product
→
Rare Candy
Rare Candy
We make collecting trading cards fun
Rare Candy is a trusted marketplace and community for nerds and the collectibles they love, focused initially on trading cards but in the future expanding to comic books, miniatures, gaming collectibles, and more.
Launched in
Card Games
Pokemon
Shopping
by
Rare Candy
About this launch
Rare Candy
We make collecting trading cards fun
Rare Candy by
Rare Candy
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Card Games
,
Pokemon
,
Shopping
. Made by
Chris Knape
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Rare Candy
is not rated yet. This is Rare Candy's first launch.
