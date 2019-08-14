Discussion
Neil Durkin
Great platform for artists to sell and promote their work digitally. Excited to see where it goes.
@neil_durkin 🥰 Thanks so much for the love, Neil! We are too :) We have an open call for new artists to apply to sell! Please pass this along to any great digital artists / creatives: https://artists.rareart.io/?utm_...
@neil_durkin bless
Hellooo Product Hunt 😸 — R.A.R.E Art founder here. We're super excited to introduce R.A.R.E Art, a marketplace for limited-edition digital art! Our mission is to increase the total artistic output of humanity. Tools for creating digital art have improved; screentime & digital media consumption is skyrocketing; and yet... there's no economic model to monetize digital art. The best that digital artists can hope for today is a like and a comment. That's un-fucking-acceptable. Enter R.A.R.E Art (RAREart.io) — where you can support digital artists directly by buying limited-edition artworks. Display your collection on the TV with Chromecast, an HDMI cord, or our (coming) RARE Art Apple TV app. Each purchase comes with a digital download & Certificate of Authenticity (an Ethereum-based token). 1 Certificate of Authenticity = 1 digital print. Every R.A.R.E artwork is limited in nature — once it's sold out, it's gone. Let's build a better future for digital artists & creators together! 🙌 Questions? Feedback? How can we improve? Please write below 👇 I'm here to answer!
What to see examples of digital art? Checkout my collection here: https://rareart.io/u/johnzettler... I (and only I) get a "TV Mode" button to run these as a full-screen playlist! 📽️
Congrats guys, rock on. Hard working team that care about the community their building.
@fractalencrypt Thanks, bud! You've been an early and unwavering supporter of ours, and we feel so grateful. Your artwork is amazing and I'm so happy we had the chance to meet in person at Ethereal :)
AYOO I'm Kevin, I'm responsible for artists relations and all things branding and marketing at RARE Art I’ve had a lot of fun and really expanded outsize my comfort zone working on this project and it’s pretty amazing to have formed all these new relationships and experiences with amazing artists and creatives around the world because of it! This project means a lot to me because as a tech nerd futurist, it’s a super neat idea that makes perfect use of the blockchain and as a creative, it's something new that can directly improve the lives of creative individuals. I've experienced how hard it is to sustain a living making things you want to create, even if its work that people really enjoy. To be able to assign value to your digital work and know that it's authentic and easily purchased is major! In case your curious, you can peep my creations and curations here: https://www.rareart.io/u/neverno...
I'm super excited about the launch! I've obviously been following this since the beginning and it's amazing how far it's come, from being able to purchase without crypto to displaying on TVs via Chromecast.
@tommyrva and we've appreciated all your support since the beginning! It doesn't seem that long ago since the inaugural Rare Digital Art Festival in January 2018, when all this got started! For more info on Rare AF 1: - Motherboard / VICE: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_... - The Paris Review: https://www.theparisreview.org/b...
