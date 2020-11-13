discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brendan Miller
MakerGlobal Marketing Lead
Hello Product Hunt! We're thrilled to share with you Rapyd Protect. As alternative and local payments such as ewallets, bank transfers and local cards continue to grow in popularity around the world your fraud solution needs to cover more than just credit cards. With Rapyd Protect you can let your customers pay in their preferred local method and still be protected. -Rapyd Protect is the only fraud solution embedded in the world's largest local payment network. That means you get unmatched visibility into the latest fraud tactics and trends across all payment methods Rapyd offers. -Get smart, up-to-date protection automatically with every transaction with the option to fully customize Rapyd Protect to match your risk profile and business need. -Reach new customer, improve your checkout experience and grow your business knowing Rapyd Protect is on guard no matter the payment method. You can sign-up for a Rapyd account at dashboard.rapyd.net/sign-up We're happy to answer any questions you may have.
Share