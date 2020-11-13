  1. Home
Rapyd Protect

Reduce payment risk while safeguarding your customers

Rapyd Protect is the only fraud solution designed to go beyond card fraud to analyze bank transfers, ewallets and even cash. Rapyd Protect is built-into Rapyd's platform with the option to fully customize to match your risk profile and business needs.
Rapyd Launches First Cross Border Fraud Prevention Solution For All Payment MethodsMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, a global Fintech as a Service provider, announced today the launch of Rapyd Protect, a fraud solution designed to protect businesses and consumers against fraud across countries and payment methods.
Global Payments Provider Rapyd Seeks to Put a Lid on Fraud Across Multiple Payment Types - Digital TransactionsAs cross-border transfers become a priority with merchants and processors across multiple payment methods, the risk of fraud losses multiplies. That pressure has led Rapyd Financial Networks Ltd. to launch a feature aimed at detecting fraudulent transactions across the company's network, which operates in more than 100 countries and supports some 900 payment methods.
Global Marketing Lead
Hello Product Hunt! We're thrilled to share with you Rapyd Protect. As alternative and local payments such as ewallets, bank transfers and local cards continue to grow in popularity around the world your fraud solution needs to cover more than just credit cards. With Rapyd Protect you can let your customers pay in their preferred local method and still be protected. -Rapyd Protect is the only fraud solution embedded in the world's largest local payment network. That means you get unmatched visibility into the latest fraud tactics and trends across all payment methods Rapyd offers. -Get smart, up-to-date protection automatically with every transaction with the option to fully customize Rapyd Protect to match your risk profile and business need. -Reach new customer, improve your checkout experience and grow your business knowing Rapyd Protect is on guard no matter the payment method. You can sign-up for a Rapyd account at dashboard.rapyd.net/sign-up We're happy to answer any questions you may have.
